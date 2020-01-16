The best weekend events in Toronto: January 17-19

× Expand Samuel Engelking Loop installation waterfront

Loop

Toronto loves a light installation – especially in winter. Earlier this week, Winter Stations and the Toronto Waterfront BIA launched the public art installation Loop in York Street Park. For the next few weeks, visitors can sit in six giant illuminated wheels and pump a lever to bring music glowing fairy-tale images to life, zoetrope-style. Created by designers Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve and Ottoblix, the cylindrical mechanisms display retro-animations on the inside and the outside and the speed of the images is dependent on how fast visitors pump the lever. Incidentally, their pinkish-purple lights nicely complement the colour of the sky over CityPlace. Check out more photos of Loop via NOW's Instagram.

To February 9. York Street Park (at Queens Quay). 11 am. Free.

Come Up To My Room

Designers and artists transform rooms in the Gladstone Hotel as part of Design Week.

To January 19. $5-$25. eventbrite.ca.

DesignTO

Canada’s biggest design event marks 10 years with more than 100 exhibitions across the city.

January 17-26. See designto.org for complete lineup and venues. Check out our Design Week event picks here.

Sweat

Following recent GM plant closure news, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play about Rust Belt workers should resonate deeply.

To February 2. Berkeley Street Theatre. 8 pm. $49-$79. canadianstage.com.

Toronto Light Festival

Twenty artists illuminate the Distillery District with light installations and sculptures.

January 17-March 1. Sundown-9 pm. Free. torontolightfest.com.

iskwē

Cree singers/songwriter performs in support of her awareness-raising acākosīk album.

January 17. Mod Club. 8 pm. $19.50. masseyhall.com.

Matthew “Doc” Dunn

Cosmic Range groover-turned-prolific-singer/songwriter plays release show for Upper Canada Blues LP.

January 17. The Baby G. Doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com.

Cycle Toronto Advocacy Forum

Cycling advocates from across the city take part in a one-day forum hosted by Cycle Toronto at City Hall (Committee Room 1).

January 18. 9 am-5 pm. $30 (free for Cycle Toronto members). 1Post-event social at Duke of Richmond (20 Queen West.) cycleto.ca.

Listening To Snow: Michael Snow

Exhibit devoted to the influential Toronto artist’s sound and film work.

January 18-March 21. Art Museum at U of T. Reception 3- 5 pm. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

The Jellicle Ball: Cats Sing-A-Long

The infamous box-office bomb gets the cult classic treatment at Anthony Oliveira's Dumpster Raccoon screening series. Read more here.

January 18-19. Revue Cinema. 7:30 pm. $12-$15. revuecinema.ca.

