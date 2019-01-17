The best weekend events in Toronto: January 18-20

× Expand Adam Benn Brooklyn musician King Princess scored a sleeper hit with the single 1950.

KING PRINCESS

The Brooklyn singer/songwriter continues her ascent with a sold-out show at Danforth Music Hall this weekend. As if flirty pop earworms like Pussy Is God, 1950 and Talia weren't enough reason to get hyped for the queer heartthrob's biggest local show to date, she just placed as runner-up in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll and is apparently collaborating with Fiona Apple. Side note: it's nice to see Generation Z bringing some heat – and LGBTQ representation – to mainstream pop.

January 20. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. Sold out. ticketmaster.ca.

The Scavenger’s Daughter

The dystopic second part of Susanna Fournier’s Empire Trilogy opens at Buddies in Bad Times.

January 17-27. 8 pm. $20-$35. 416-975-8555.

Rose: A New Musical

Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson's musical about a woman's self-discovery begins previews.

Young Centre. 7:30 pm. From $36. To February 24. soulpepper.ca.

DesignTO

Alternative design festival begins a 10-day run. Check out Samantha Edwards's story on how designers are rethinking end-of-life care and ceremonies here.

January 18. Various venues. Free. designto.org.

Toronto Light Festival

Local and international light artists transform the Distillery District.

January 18-March 3. 55 Mill. Free. torontolightfest.com.

Women March On: Toronto

Equity and gender-based violence expert Farrah Khan, musician and author Tanya Tagaq and Black Lives Matter activist Sandy Hudson are among the speakers at this year's march.

January 19. 100 Queen West. Noon-3 pm. fb.com/WomenMarchOnTO

Working Girls: The Films Of Dorothy Arzner

Retrospective of Golden-Era Hollywood filmmaker continues with Paramount's first sound picture, The Wild Party. For more on Arzner's feminist legacy, check out a video interview with TIFF programmer Alicia Fletcher here.

January 20. TIFF Bell Lightbox (350 King West). 1 pm. $10-$14. tiff.net. Retrospective continues to February 10.

Jean-Michel Blais

Composer and pianist plays the Royal Cinema.

January 19. 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketmaster.ca.