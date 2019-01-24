The best weekend events in Toronto: January 25-27

× Expand Samuel Engelking

ELLIS

It’s been a big week for the Hamilton-based singer/songwriter Ellis (aka Linnea Siggelkow). She just announced she’s signing to Royal Mountain in Canada and the venerable indie label Fat Possum in the U.S., which will be re-releasing her debut EP, The Fuzz in March. And she was featured in last week’s NOW cover story, The Sound of Toronto Right Now, thanks to her wistful dream pop that’s deeply rooted in personal storytelling. Now, she’s capping off the week as the headliner at Monarch Tavern as part of local promoter Dan Burke’s Class of 2019 concert series. Backed by a full band, expect a gorgeous, shoegaze-y performance.

January 25. Monarch Tavern. Doors 8 pm. $9.50. eventbrite.com.

The Virgin Trial

Bahia Watson stars as a young Queen Elizabeth I in Kate Hennig’s Tudor play at the Yonge Centre.

To February 3. 8 pm. From $35. soulpepper.ca.

Purple Rain

Purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka. Prince's classic movie screens in one of the city's most iconic cinemas.

January 25-27. Cinesphere. 8 pm. $11-$15. ontarioplace.com/cinesphere.

Mo Amer

Palestinian-American comic headlines Aga Khan Museum’s Comedy From The Other Side Of Fear showcase.

January 25-26. 8:30 pm. $22.50-$30. agakhanmuseum.org.

Taking Up Space with Robby Hoffman

Monthly feminist comedy show launches with a headlining set by New York-based stand-up comedian and writer.

January 26. Comedy Bar. 9 pm. $15-$20. comedybar.ca.

Gods In My Home: Chinese New Year With Ancestor Portraits And Deity Prints

Paintings and prints created for lunar New Year go on display at the Royal Ontario Museum. Included with general admission.

January 27 to September 29. rom.on.ca.

Rose: A New Musical

Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson's musical about a woman's self-discovery begins previews.

Young Centre. 7:30 pm. From $36. To February 24. soulpepper.ca.

Toronto Light Festival

Local and international light artists transform the Distillery District.

To March 3. 55 Mill. Free. torontolightfest.com.