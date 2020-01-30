The best weekend events in Toronto: January 31-February 2

× Expand Dahlia Katz

Caroline, Or Change

Tony Kushner (Angels In America) and Jeanine Tesori’s (Fun Home) musical about a Black maid working for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana is a must-see – during Black History Month or any other time. Musical Stage Company and Obsidian’s 2012 production broke records for both companies and won four Doras. Now it’s back with R&B great Jully Black (pictured) in the lead role and a cast that includes Damien Atkins, Deborah Hay, Measha Brueggergosman and Vanessa Sears. It all happens in the historic Winter Garden – a fitting venue for one of the great musicals of our time.

January 30-February 15. Winter Garden Theatre. $39-$129. carolinetoronto.com.

Winterlicious

This year's prix-fixe promotion has an impressive roster of 204 restaurants at the ready. Check out Natalia Manzocco's picks of the top 32.

January 31-February 13. Various restaurants. $23-$53. winterlicious.ca.

Rex Orange County

English singer/songwriter is having a breakout moment.

January 31. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $128-$285. ticketmaster.ca.

Let’s Dance: The Films Of Angela Schanelec

The winner of the best directing prize at last year's Berlin International Film Festival gets a retrospective at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

January 31-February 8. $14. tiff.net.

Human Rights Watch Film Festival

The 17th-annual film festival screens documentaries about people facing complex social and political situations.

To February4. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Free. ff.hrw.org/toronto.

Rainbow Gala

Fundraiser in support of Rainbow Railroad, which helps LGBTQ people escape persecution in countries around the world, features aerialists from the Toronto Circus School, drag queen Selena Vyle and more.

January 31. Redwood Theatre. 8 pm. $40. 1300 Gerrard. rainbowgala.bpt.me.

Marjorie Prime

Coal Mine Theatre's staging of Jordan Harrison's Pulitzer-nominated play stars renowned actor Martha Henry as an elderly woman communicating with a robot version of her late husband.

To February 16. Coal Mine Theatre. $47.50-$55.50, previews/rush $25. See listing.

Jesus Hopped The "A" Train

If you loved Stephen Adly Guirgis's recent Between Riverside And Crazy at Coal Mine, you have another chance to see his unmistakable work.

To February 23. Younge Centre for the Performing Arts. $25-$98. See listing.

Kuumba 25

Toronto’s longest-running Black History Month festival turns 25. Check out our interview with festival curator Ashley McKenzie-Barnes as part of our Black Futures Month issue here.

February 1-29. Harbourfront Centre. Tickets from $15, some free events. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Toronto Zoo Polar Dip

Second annual icy dip supports polar bear conservation efforts.

February 1. 9 am-noon. $50. torontozoo.com.

Coldest Day of the Year Ride

The cycling group convenes a group of winter biking enthusiasts for annual mid-winter ride.

February 1. 263 Beresford. Starts at 11:30 am, reception around 1 pm. Free. cycleto.ca.

This Was The World

Ellie Moon’s play about decolonization and academia previews at the Tarragon Extra Space.

February 2-March 1. 2:30 pm. $22-$65. tarragontheatre.com.

