The best weekend events in Toronto: January 4-6

January is often the doldrums of live music, but Dan Burke’s “class of” series serves up reliably good sprawling multi-band bills full of rising or soon-to-rise Canadian indie acts all month long. The first of five Class of 2019 shows goes down this weekend, with Orville Peck, Gloin, Nikki Fierce, The Effens and Weak Hands. That's a strong bill full of all flavours of rock – indie, garage, glam, what have you. Peck, a masked troubadour whose moody sound falls somewhere between classic outlaw country and an uncanny Twin Peaks roadhouse performance, headlines. Locals FRIGS – who know a thing or two about using a guitar to ratchet up tension – play as his backing band.

Saturday (January 5) at Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton). 8 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca

Winter Flower Show

Final week to bask in floral blooms at Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories.

To January 9. 10 am-5 pm. Free. 416-392-7288.

Long Winter

DIY music series continues with post-punk group Sauna, party band John Orpheus, the Organ’s Katie Sketch and more.

January 4. Gladstone Hotel. 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc/$10 adv. ticketscene.ca.

The Ties That Bind: The Films of James Gray

Retrospective of New York filmmaker begins with The Yards.

January 4-18. 6:15 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Shade

Comedy showcase featuring comedians of colour, women and LGBTQ comics celebrates two years at the Great Hall.

January 5. 8 pm. $25-$30. universe.com.

Pugly: A Pug’s Life

CBC doc about rescue pugs gets a preview screening at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

January 6. 1 pm. Free. hotdocscinema.ca.

