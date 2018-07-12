The best weekend events in Toronto: July 13-15

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF Chandni

Divine Stardom: A Sridevi Tribute

The late South Asian cinema icon's life and legacy is celebrated with a dance performance and screenings of two of her films at TIFF Bell Lightbox. Sridevi Kapoor – known by her first name Sridevi – starred in more than 300 movies and was one of Bollywood's highest paid and most versatile actors before she accidentally drowned in a bath in a Dubai hotel at age 54 in February. TIFF's tribute includes food and drinks, a "special arrival experience," a screening of the classic musical romance Chandni (1989) on Saturday. On Sunday, the celebration continues with English Vinglish (2012), a Manhattan-set comedy that was Sridevi's first film following a 15-year hiatus.

July 14-15, 6 pm (Sat) and 3 pm (Sun). $14. TIFF Bell Lightbox. tiff.net.

Vector Festival

Experimental new media showcase takes over InterAccess and other venues for five days.

July 12-16. $15-$30, some events free. vectorfestival.org.

Brave Festival

A new summer festival devoted to risk and failure in the creative fields is happening at Harbourfront Centre for the rest of the month. Headliners include musician Bif Naked and Egyptian TV personality Bassem Youssef. Read our interview with comedian Cathy Jones here and check out NOW critics' Brave event picks here.

July 12-29. 7:30 pm. $65. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Masters Indigenous Games

Inaugural gathering of athletes from across Turtle Island.

July 12-15. Downsview Park and other venues.Various prices. mastersindigenousgames.ca.

Tink

Insanely talented Chicago rapper (and former NOW cover star) returns to Toronto after a period of quiet. Check out our roundup of the best July concerts here.

July 13, doors 7 pm. Mod Club. $25-$35, all ages. ticketweb.ca.

Festival Of India

The 46th annual fest includes parade on Yonge, bazaar, music, family-friendly events on Centre Island and more.

July 14-15. Free. festivalofindia.ca.

Erykah Badu

Multi-talented soul/R&B original hits the decks at the Carlu (as DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown) and talks at the Globe and Mail Centre as part of AfroChic Festival.

July 14-15. $50-$125. afrochic.ca.

Festival Scramble Comedy Showcase

Empire Comedy Live hosts local comics prepping for JFL42 and other fests.

July 14 and July 16. 11 pm. $12. comedybar.ca.

× Expand Adam Benn Brooklyn musician King Princess scored a sleeper hit with the single 1950.

King Princess

Rising queer pop star Mikaela Straus plays two sold-out shows in support of her Make My Bed album.

July 15-16, doors 7:30 pm. The Drake Hotel. $25.05. ticketweb.ca.

Trinity Bellwoods Flea

Local designers, artisans and vendors set up shop in the see-and-be-seen west-end park.

July 15. 10 am-5 pm. Trinity Bellwoods Park. Free. trinitybellwoodsflea.com.

Toronto Fringe Festival

It's still going! Massive indie theatre, comedy and dance winds down this weekend. Check out our list of 15 artists to watch and our directory of reviews, which includes reviews of all 158 shows(!) playing this year.

To July 15. Various venues. fringetoronto.com.