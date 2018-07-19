The best weekend events in Toronto: July 20-22

× Expand Edwin L / SVPhotography.ca Kaeja d'Dance - Porch View Dances

PORCH VIEW DANCES

The idea of sitting on a porch and watching the drama unfold on the street gets flipped in Porch View Dances, Kaeja d’Dance’s annual site-specific community show. The audience walks along in Seaton Village and sees a series of dances on and around porches, choreographed by some of the city’s best, like Kathleen Rea, Andrea Nann, Karen Kaeja and Allen Kaeja (pictured). This year’s theme is accessibility, so the whole show is 100% accessible to all ages and abilities.

Through Sunday (July 22), starting at 595 Palmerston. Pwyc. kaeja.org.

Bricks and Glitter

New queer festival is much more than an alternative to Pride Toronto. Check out our story on the inaugural event here and a roundup of event picks here.

July 19-20. Various venues. bricks-glitter.com.

Radiohead

Brit band plays first local gigs since Downsview Park stage collapse six years ago.

July 19-20. Scotiabank Arena. Doors 7:30 pm. $79.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. See preview.

Dumpster Raccoon

New queer screening series devoted to trash classics kicks off with Flash Gordon. Check out our interview with programmer Anthony Oliveira here.

July 21. Revue Cinema. 9 pm. $14. Facebook.com.

Kevin Hart Superstar comedian’s Irresponsible Tour hits Scotiabank Arena.

July 21. 7 & 10:30 pm. $35-$150. ticketmaster.ca.

BIG on Floor Festival

Street fest takes over Bloor West between Dufferin and Landsdowne. Toronto pop duo Bonjay headline the main stage.

July 21. Noon-midnight. Free. bigonbloorfestival.com.

Junior Carnival Parade

Young performers parade from Malvern Community Centre to Nielson Park for more performances and activities.

July 21. 11 am-8 pm. torontocarnival.ca

Pharmakon

Margaret Chardier’s noisey, droney, scraping, screaming confrontation was one of our highlights of Halifax’s Obey Convention. A seriously cathartic experience.

July 21, doors 9 pm. The Garrison. $15. ticketfly.com.

Caesar Fest

Canada’s favourite hangover cure is celebrated at one-day-only festival.

July 22. Fifth Social Club. $45-$60. caesarfest.ca.

Arcade Fire

Montreal rockers are back on the road touring last year’s Everything Now album.

July 22. Budweiser Stage. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $36-$100. ticketmaster.ca.

Brave Festival

New summer festival devoted to risk and failure in the creative fields continues at Harbourfront Centre. Musician Bif Naked and comedians Cathy Jones and Ali Hassan appear this weekend. Read our interview with Jones here and check out NOW critics' Brave event picks here.

July 12-29. 7:30 pm. $65. harbourfrontcentre.com.