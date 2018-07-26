The best weekend events in Toronto: July 27-29

Deafheaven

The San Francisco black metal band has been controversial in metal circles since they started throwing shimmering shoegaze and dream pop textures into the typically unrelenting subgenre template, and the early tastes of the former NOW cover stars’ upcoming album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love adds even more colours into that bleak palette. So don’t expect your typical metal show crowd, but do expect a dynamic-filled sound adventure.

July 27, doors 7 pm. Opera House. $22.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Toronto Festival of Beer

Ludacris, Dwayne Gretzky and more perform at annual summer fest.

July 26-29. Exhibition Place Bandshell Park. $40-$70. beerfestival.ca.

Toronto Burlesque Festival

Ajay Fry, Sydni Deveraux, Belle Jumelles, Dainty Smith and others bump ’n’ grind at the 11th annual event.

July 26-29. Revival Bar and Mod Club. $15-$30. torontoburlesquefestival.com.

Bricks and Glitter

Alternative queer festival heads outside with all-day concert featuring Shi Wisdom, Lacey Hill and more. Check out our interview with dance group ILL NANA/DiverseCity Dance Company here and more fest picks here.

July 28. 2-11 pm. Free. 150 Sterling. bricks-glitter.com.

Shangela Is Shook!

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite brings her comedy and cabaret show to the Opera House.

July 29. 8:30 pm. $25-$55. universe.com.

Pin + Patch Show

Second-annual emporium for flair designers takes over the Great Hall.

July 29. 11 am-5 pm. Free. pinandpatchshow.com.

Momo Crawl TO

What better way to spend a Sunday than eating Tibetan/Himalayan dumplings? Diners can buy a “passport” that gets you 10 momos from 10 participating Tibetan and Nepalese restaurants in Parkdale.

July 29. 1-5 pm. $25. sftcanada.org.