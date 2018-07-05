The best weekend events in Toronto: July 6-8

× Expand Nic Pouliot Afrofest 2016

AFROFEST

North America’s largest free African music festival returns to Woodbine Park for its 30th edition. Providing a snapshot of contemporary music and dance from across the African diaspora, Afrofest is one of Toronto’s best family-friendly summer events, regularly attracting thousands of people thanks to two stages of music and an array of market stalls selling food, fashion and art. This year’s acts come from over 20 countries and include Congolese headliners Roga Roga and Extra Musica, Ivory Coast Afro-Zouk singer Monique Séka, Cameroon’s Lady Ponce, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo & the Ghetto Kids and Juno-winning multinational group Okavango, among others.

July 7-8. Woodbine Park. Saturday noon-11 pm, Sunday noon-8 pm. Free. afrofest.ca.

Toronto Fringe Festival

Massive indie theatre, comedy and dance fest is in full swing. Check out our list of 15 artists to watch at this year's festival, our directory of reviews and our cover profile on clowns Morro & Jasp.

To July 15. Various venues. fringetoronto.com.

Toronto Art Book Fair

Book and printed matter exhibitors and installations take over Chinatown Centre Mall.

July 5-8. torontoartbookfair.com.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

More than 350 vendors partake in the city’s rebranded event. Check out our list of 20 artist booths to visit here.

July 6-8. Nathan Phillips Square. Free. torontooutdoor.art.

Nano Mutek

Mini version of Montreal electronic music fest features E-Saggila, Scott Hardware and others.

July 7. 10 pm. $15-$30. eventbrite.ca.

Salsa On St. Clair

Latin street festival shuts down midtown for 14th year.

July 7-8. Free. salsaintoronto.com.

Maker Festival

Homemade robots, mini figurines and other projects continue to invade the Toronto Reference Library.

July 7-8. Free. makerfestival.ca.

Summer In Japan

Wide-ranging program of Japanese cinema masters runs at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

To September 1. tiff.net.