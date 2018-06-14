The best weekend events in Toronto: June 15-17

× Expand Jazz Cartier plays a free show as part of NXNE at Yonge-Dundas Square on June 15.

NXNE: Festival Village

Yes, NXNE is back at Yonge-Dundas Square and clubs. After a couple of wayward years, the music festival has returned to a version of its classic format, emphasizing indie acts in the smaller venues and booking big names for free outdoors shows, which are the main draw this weekend. Three rappers with wildly different sounds and solid live shows – Jazz Cartier, Azealia Banks and Big Freedia – are sure to get people revved-up, while Tinashe, Lights and Scottish synth-poppers Chvrches hold it down for pop fans. Critical local fave (and recent NOW cover star) U.S. Girls take things in more cerebral and psyched-out directions.

Friday-Sunday (June 15-17). Yonge-Dundas Square (1 Dundas East). Various times. Free. nxne.com.

Funny Girl: The Films Of Elaine May

Retro of comedy legend continues with rare screenings of The Heartbreak Kid and Mikey And Nicky.

June 15 to June 30. TIFF Bell Lightbox. tiff.net.

Tunirrusiangit

Two generations of Inuit artists exhibit together in the Art Gallery of Ontario’s major summer show.

June 16 to August 12. $11-$19.50. ago.ca.

Rally for decent wages

And so the battle against Doug Ford begins. Author Naomi Klein, Ontario Federation of Labour president Chris Buckley, Black Lives Matter–Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson, Decent Work and Health Network member Dr. Ritika Goel and Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council chair Gobinder Singh Randhawa lead a rally for a $15 minimum wage.

June 16. In front of the Ministry of Labour building (400 University). Free. 647-685-1655, ­15andfairness.org.

Nuit Rose

Fifth-annual queer art festival culminates in a light parade on Church beginning at Alexander Street Parkette. More Pride Month event and party recommendations here.

June 16. 9-11 pm. nuitrose.ca.

Bells On Danforth

Pedal-powered celebration of cycling hits the pavement at 10:30 am.

June 16. Meet at Withrow Park. bellsondanforth.ca.

'Til Sunrise: A Toronto Island Party

Celebrate Pride Month – and Sunday afternoon – with a dance party on the Island.

June 17. Artscape Gibralter Point. 1-9 pm. $20. universe.com.

Black Owned Summer Market

Music, performances, food, products and services from Black-owned businesses.

June 17. Artscape Wychwood Barns. 1-8 pm. Free admission. RSVP on eventbrite.ca.

Queer Songbook Orchestra: Anthems & Icons Chamber-popensemble releases debut studio album as part of Buddies in Bad Times’ Queer Pride Festival.

June 17. 8 pm. $16-$25. buddiesinbadtimes.com.