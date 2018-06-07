The best weekend events in Toronto: June 8-10

× Expand Ethan Eisenberg World Naked Bike Ride to protest fossil fuel dependency takes place at 1 pm on June 9.

World Naked Bike Ride

The annual pedal-powered pilgrimage dedicated to less gas and more ass – not to mention, "the indecent exposure of people and the planet to cars and the pollution they create" – convenes at Coronation Park on Saturday. Dress code: bare as you dare. Organizers also encourage body painting and bike decorations.

June 9. 711 Lake Shore West. Ride starts 1 pm. facebook.com/groups/WNBRToronto.

At The Illusionist’s Table

Enjoy a three-course meal and whisky tastings as part of Scott Silven’s acclaimed Luminato show, performed for groups of 24 at Casa Loma.

June 7 to June 24. $225. 6 pm. luminato.com. Check out more coverage of Luminato 2018 here.

NXNE

Annual music fest returns to clubs with showcases curated by TiKA, Terra Lightfoot, Jasmyn Burke and more. Wristband $29.

June 8 to June 17. nxne.com.

Hereditary

Ari Aster’s super-hyped summer horror flick starring Toni Collette opens in cinemas.

June 8. See review.

Yonge-Dundas Square 15th Anniversary Block Party

The New Pornographers headline a free show in Toronto's favourite concrete gathering place. Secret Broadcast and Featurette are also on the bill.

June 8. 1 Dundas East. Noon-11 pm. Free. ydsquare.ca.

Heavy Leather Parking Lot

Pride month is in full swing at Buddies. Rockers Vag Halen pay homage to queer/dyke leather bars and tailgate parties at this show also featuring Nyssa, Dainty Smith and more.

June 9. Buddies in Bad Times. 9:30 pm. $12-$15. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Jeremy Dutcher

One of the city's most exciting new musicians plays a record release show for his debut album, which earned a perfect NNNNN review.

June 9. Doors 8 pm. The Great Hall. $17.50-$22. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Elvira Kurt: Fired Up!

The groundbreaking lesbian comic presents a hot Pride month show.

June 10. Buddies in Bad Times. 8 pm. $10-$20. 416-975-8555.