The best weekend events in Toronto: June 1-3

Frame by Frame

Director extraordinaire Robert Lepage is everywhere these days. He just remounted his triumphant Nightingale And Other Short Fables at the Canadian Opera Company; his Coriolanus is the most-anticipated show at Stratford this summer. And this week he makes his National Ballet of Canada debut directing a new multimedia ballet choreographed by the National’s choreographic associate (and principal dancer) Guillaume Côté. Inspired by the life and work of pioneering Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren, Frame By Frame will feature dance, theatre and film. Considering that one of McLaren’s most famous shorts, the dream-like Pas De Deux, featured a pair of dancers in action, it all seems like a perfect fit, especially for Lepage and his visually inventive Ex Machina company.

June 1-10. Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen West). From $39. 416-345-9595.

In Her Voice Festival

Second annual event dedicated to female authors.

May 31 to June 2. Centre for Social Innovation Annex. $10-$12.50. benmcnallybooks.com/inhervoice.

Jennifer Castle

Singer/songwriter launches Angels Of Death LP.

June 1. Drake Hotel. Doors 7:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com.

Dundas West Fest

Little Portugal street festival expands to two days.

June 1 & 2. Free. dundaswestfest.ca.

Field Trip

Metric, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bahamas play outdoor music fest.

June 2 & 3. Fort York Garrison Common. Gates 1 pm. $80-$200. fieldtriplife.com.

Desifest 2018

South Asian music and dance takes over Yonge-Dundas Square.

June 2. 11 am-11 pm. desifest.ca

Indigenous Fashion Week

Inaugural event dedicated to progressive Indigenous fashion wraps up.

May 31-June 3. Harbourfront Centre. $15-$25. ifwtoronto.com.

Transforming Fashion

Exhibit devoted to tech-savvy Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen is on at the Royal Ontario Museum.

June 2-October 8. 10 am-5:30 pm. $30. rom.on.ca.