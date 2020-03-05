The best weekend events in Toronto: March 6-8

× Expand Celeste Sloman Jerry Saltz Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Saltz appears at Hot Docs' Curious Minds on March 7.

Curious Minds Festival

Some big names in journalism are coming to town this weekend for Hot Docs' annual festival of ideas and culture, Curious Minds. The events range from hard-hitting conversations to a screening of Cats. New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz will chat about what being an artist requires in 2020; Anishinaabe writer Tanya Talaga will discuss the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report with senator Murray Sinclair; Buzzfeed News' Elamin Abdelmahmoud, writer Anne T. Donahue and Refinery29's Kathleen Newman-Bremang will breakdown influencer culture after a screening of Fyre Fraud; and New York Times food editor Sam Sifton and food columnist Melissa Clark will talk about how we think about cooking at home.

March 6-11. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. $19-$26. hotdocscinema.ca.

RAW

Artists use raw clay to explore identity, visibility and survival. Read an interview with artist Cassils here.

March 5-June 7. Gardiner Museum. gardinermuseum.on.ca.

Sudan Archives, Cartel Madras

Future R&B violinist Brittney Parks is the kind of genre-defying artist you see live and everything clicks.

March 6. Longboat Hall. Doors 8 pm. $16.50. eventbrite.ca.

Limblifter

Local indie label We Are Busy Bodies celebrates 15 years by reissuing Big Shiny Canrockers band's Belaclava album.

March 6. Horseshoe. Doors 9 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca.

Celebrate Toronto

The city turns 186 years old with a two-day festival featuring live music, skating, a marketplace, food trucks and more.

March 7-8. Nathan Philips Square. Noon-8 pm. Free. celebratetoronto.ca.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Exploring A Classic

Originally mounted at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and now touring the world, the all-ages exhibit makes its sole Canadian stop at the ROM.

March 7-August 3. Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen’s Park). Free for members, $31. rom.on.ca

Box 4901

Brian Francis revisits a gay personals ad he wrote in 1992. Read Glenn Sumi's review here.

To March 8. Buddies in Bad Times. 8 pm. $25-$42. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Toronto Vintage Clothing Show

Re-up your retro wardrobe. Enercare Centre.

March 7-8. 10 am-6 pm. $12. TorontoVintageShow.ca.

International Women’s Day

Toronto Rally & March Smash the patriarchy. Check out more IWD event picks here.

March 8. OISE. Rally 11 am, march starts 1 pm. Free. iwdtoronto.ca.

