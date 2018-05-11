The best weekend events in Toronto: May 11-13

James Adomian

In a recent interview in the Village Voice, Scott Thompson questioned why no gay male comic has become a star, and he name-checked Adomian among others. You’ll wonder the same thing after seeing the multi-talented, hugely underrated Adomian in one of his sets this weekend at Comedy Bar. He’s got some queer material – his summary of thinly veiled gay Disney characters is a classic bit – but of course he’s funny talking about anything and equally adept at improv and sketch. Since these are political times, you can probably expect Adomian’s first-rate Bernie Sanders impression. But we hope that he does Paul Giamatti and Gary Busey, too.

May 10 to 12. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. $25. comedybar.ca.

Canadian Music Week

Alice Glass, CupcakKe, 2 Chainz, Lydia Lunch and more play city-wide music fest.

May 10 to 13. Various venues. See NOW's coverage.

Kusama – Infinity

Missed Yayoi Kusama’s sold-out AGO show? Doc about the wildly popular Japanese artist’s life opens at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

May 11. tiff.net. See review.

Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Festival for comics and graphic novel creators takes over the Toronto Reference Library.

May 12-13. Free. torontocomics.com.

Spring Into Parkdale

Sidewalk festival and night market take over Queen West between Dufferin and Roncesvalles.

May 12. 11 am-6pm, night market 4-9 pm. parkdalevillagebia.com.

A Shore Thing

Heritage Toronto walk explores Toronto’s central waterfront.

May 13. 1:30 pm. $10 donation. Starts at 60 Harbour. heritagetoronto.org.