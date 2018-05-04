The best weekend events in Toronto: May 4-6

Meg Wolitzer

The New York Times-bestselling author Meg Wolitzer’s latest book, The Female Persuasion, sharply captures the current #MeToo era of feminism. The thing is, Wolitzer started writing it three years ago, long before the movement became a hashtag. The New York-based author has made a career of writing sharp compassionate stories of contemporary women with themes touching on marriage, families, sex, power and desire. On Friday, she's at the Toronto Reference Library to chat about The Female Persuasion, which looks at womanhood, ego and friendship through the lens of a young university student that becomes enthralled by an older feminist icon.

Trevor Paglen: Surveillance States

Citizenfour cinematographer’s photo show launches as part of Contact fest. Check out more Contact picks here.

What Happened Was...

Last chance to catch this absorbing, disturbing play by the intense actor/writer Tom Noonan. See review.

Toronto Jewish Film Festival

This year's TJFF screens many anticipated films, including Promise At Dawn starring Pierre Niney and Charlotte ­Gainsbourg. Check out film critic Norm Wilner's picks here.

Jorja Smith

The British soul singer is having a break-out moment.

Canadian Music Week Womxn In Music Film & Mixer

Kinnie Starr doc Play Your Gender and a panel on women producers in music at Gladstone Hotel.

The Breeders

Nineties rockers Kim and Kelley Deal on tour in support of their first album of new material in 10 years.

