The best weekend events in Toronto: November 16-18

Santa Claus Parade

A year’s worth of preparations goes into Toronto’s unofficial kick-off to the holiday season. The 114th annual Santa Claus Parade is expected to be the biggest ever, with 32 floats – all built from scratch – and 21 marching bands snaking their way through downtown on Sunday afternoon. If you plan on watching in person, arrive early to get a good spot and don’t forget to wear layers (and pack extra) – Sunday’s high is expected to be 1°C. The parade begins at Bloor and Christie, heads east to University, south to Wellington, east to Yonge, south to Front and east to St. Lawrence Market.

Sunday (November 18). It starts at 12:30 pm and the TV broadcast airs at 4:30 pm on CTV.

Middletown

Playwright Will Eno's Shaw Fest hit gets a remount at Streetcar Crowsnest with the same cast.

8 pm. $30-$55. Runs to December 1. crowstheatre.com.

Toronto Christmas Market

The season of shopping is upon ye.

November 15 - December 23. The Distillery District. Opens 4 pm. Weekdays free, weekends $6. torontochristmasmarket.com.

Long Winter

Indie music series’ seventh season kicks off with Harrison, WLMRT, Perfect Health and others.

November 16. Tranzac. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $10. ticketscene.ca.

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Folk music great performs in one of the city's best sounding venues.

November 16. Koerner Hall. 8 pm. $40-$100. rcmusic.com/performance.

Dream Serenade

City and Colour, Owen Pallett, Weaves and Iskwé play fifth annual Beverley Street School benefit.

November 17. Roy Thomson Hall. 8 pm. $25-$125. roythomsonhall.com.

Rafiki

If you missed Wanuri Kahiu's banned-in-Kenya lesbian drama at TIFF, it's closing out the Regent Park Film Festival this weekend. Check out a preview of the festival here.

November 17. Daniels Spectrum. 8 pm. Free (pre-register). eventbrite.ca.

Made By Feminists

This holiday market is all about gender equality.

November 18. Gladstone Hotel. 10 am-4 pm. gladstonehotel.com.