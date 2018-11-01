The best weekend events in Toronto: November 2-4

Hot Docs Podcast Festival

The annual podcast event returns to Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema this weekend with a venerable icon of sci-fi and children's TV: Star Trek: The Next Generation actor, Reading Rainbow host and literacy activist LeVar Burton. Now the host of his own podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, he'll do live reading of Giller Prize-winning author Austin Clarke’s Four Stations In His Circle on Friday (November 2, 6:30 pm). Other hot tickets are Buzzfeed's pop culture podcast Thirst Aid Kit (November 2, 9:30 pm) featuring critics Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins; Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer's mash-up of their popular Criminal and True Love podcasts (November 3, 8:30 pm); and Reveal Live: The Center Cannot Hold (November 4, 4:30 pm), which will explore hate and extremism in America with host Al Letson.

November 1-5. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. 6:30 pm. $34. hotdocs.ca.

Secret Life Of A Mother

Hannah Moscovitch, Ann-Marie Kerr and Maev Beaty’s collectively created piece about modern motherhood opens at the Theatre Centre.

October 25-November 11. 8 pm. $20-$30. 416-538-0988.

Happy Place

Selfie-conducive fun house opens at Harbourfront Centre.

November 1-January 1. $32.50-$39.50. HappyPlace.me/tickets.

Things You Shouldn’t Say!

Drag quartet the Kinsey Sicks rail against the Trump era in a hilarious musical revue.

November 1. 8 pm. $25-$35. Al Green Theatre. bit.do/kinseytoronto.

A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza

Kristen Rasmussen directs a sextet of talented queer comics in this show.

November 1-2. 7:30 pm. $15-$20. Buddies in Bad Times. 416-975-8555.

Cadence Weapon

Toronto-via-Montreal-via-Edmonton rapper plays his first proper local show in a while.

November 3. Velvet Underground. Doors 9 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca.

Ronan Farrow

Investigative journalist talks with Robyn Dolittle about reporting the Harvey Weinstein story.

November 4. Bluma Appel Theatre. Doors 6 pm. Sold out. stlc.com