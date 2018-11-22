The best weekend events in Toronto: November 23-25

× Expand Tiny Record Shop's new location at 777 Queen East

Record Store Day Black Friday

Black Friday is not officially “a thing” in Canada – given that our Thanksgiving is in October, we’ve always been more Boxing Day people – but don’t tell that to Record Store Day, which has adopted the shopping holiday as its lower-key sequel. There will be exclusive vinyl releases to grip at participating indie shops throughout the city. A good place to celebrate is at Tiny Record Shop, which just opened in its new location at 777 Queen East, in a shared space with Token gift shop. It will be offering 15% off all new and vintage records. Or head to Dine Alone’s pop-up record shop at 864 Eastern, which runs from Friday (November 23) until Wednesday (November 28). The space will also host a flea market on Saturday (November 24) and a tattoo pop-up from Tuesday-Wednesday (November 27-28).

Friday (November 23). recordstoredaycanada.ca.

Yellow Rabbit

World premiere of dystopian play about contestants competing to enter a Chinese sanctuary city.

November 23-December 1. Young Centre for the Performing Arts. 8 pm. $25-$55. soulpepper.ca.

Winter At Ontario Place

Light installations, skate parties, bonfires and Cinesphere screenings.

November 23-March 17. Free. ontarioplace.com

Shorts That Are Not Pants Film Festival

Screening series morphs into a film festival. Read our interview with programmer James McNally here.

November 23-24 at Cinecyle. $10. shortsnotpants2018.eventive.org.

Toronto Drag Market

The city’s drag queens and kings set up shop at Glad Day Bookshop.

November 24. 2-5 pm. Free. gladdaybookshop.com

Norden: Festival of Cool

Nordic culture fest takes over Harbourfront Centre with films, food, panel talks and pop stars.

November 24-December 2. harbourfrontcentre.com/norden