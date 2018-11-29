The best weekend events in Toronto: November 30-December 2

LIGHT THERAPY

What kind of art can be useful to Torontonians in winter? The Museum of Contemporary Art’s Art In Use project explores the idea of art as a tool, and its installment is particularly inspired: Light Therapy, an installation by Slovenian artist Apolonija Šušteršič, illuminates a room with warm LED lights that simulate a sunny day. The idea is to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder, and visitors are encouraged to bask in the artificial glow for anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours – or whenever you need a re-charge while exploring the museum’s five floors. Originally produced in Sweden in 1999, Light Therapy explores how museums can play a role in well-being. This is the third iteration of the installation.

Runs from November 28 to February 10. MOCA (158 Sterling). $5-$10. museumofcontemporaryart.ca

Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires

Multidisciplinary U.S. artist’s Art Gallery of Ontario show explores how Black women are represented in popular culture.

November 29-March 24. $19.50. ago.ca.

Aurora Winter Festival

Ontario Place’s East Island transforms into a winter wonderland for a month.

November 29-December 30. Tuesday to Sunday, 4-10 pm. $15-$20/family pass $60. aurorawinterfestival.com.

Obaaberima

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy’s celebrated production gets a remount for Buddies in Bad Times’ 40th anniversary.

November 29-December 9. 8 pm. Pwyc-$40. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Pop! By The Rink

Scandinavian acts Annie, Hildur and WhoMadeWho soundtrack Harbourfront’s skating rink throughout the weekend as part of Norden Festival.

November 30-December 2. 8 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

The Last Pogo Jumps Again

Punk doc shot at the Horseshoe in 1978 gets a 40th anniversary screening. Check out an interview with the filmmakers here.

December 1. Revue Cinema. 9:30 pm. $11-$14. revuecinema.ca.