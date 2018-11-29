The best weekend events in Toronto: November 30-December 2

Including a seminal local punk doc, a light therapy exhibition at MOCA, Mickalene Thomas at the AGO and Scandinavian pop stars DJing a skating rink

by

LIGHT THERAPY

What kind of art can be useful to Torontonians in winter? The Museum of Contemporary Art’s Art In Use project explores the idea of art as a tool, and its installment is particularly inspired: Light Therapy, an installation by Slovenian artist Apolonija Šušteršič, illuminates a room with warm LED lights that simulate a sunny day. The idea is to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder, and visitors are encouraged to bask in the artificial glow for anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours – or whenever you need a re-charge while exploring the museum’s five floors. Originally produced in Sweden in 1999, Light Therapy explores how museums can play a role in well-being. This is the third iteration of the installation.

Runs from November 28 to February 10. MOCA (158 Sterling). $5-$10. museumofcontemporaryart.ca

Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires

Multidisciplinary U.S. artist’s Art Gallery of Ontario show explores how Black women are represented in popular culture.

November 29-March 24. $19.50. ago.ca.

Aurora Winter Festival

Ontario Place’s East Island transforms into a winter wonderland for a month.

November 29-December 30. Tuesday to Sunday, 4-10 pm. $15-$20/family pass $60. aurorawinterfestival.com.

Obaaberima

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy’s celebrated production gets a remount for Buddies in Bad Times’ 40th anniversary.

November 29-December 9. 8 pm. Pwyc-$40. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Pop! By The Rink

Scandinavian acts Annie, Hildur and WhoMadeWho soundtrack Harbourfront’s skating rink throughout the weekend as part of Norden Festival.

November 30-December 2. 8 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

The Last Pogo Jumps Again

Punk doc shot at the Horseshoe in 1978 gets a 40th anniversary screening. Check out an interview with the filmmakers here.

December 1. Revue Cinema. 9:30 pm. $11-$14. revuecinema.ca.