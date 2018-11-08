The best weekend events in Toronto: November 9-11

× Expand Maev Beaty is stunning in Secret Life Of A Mother.

Secret Life Of A Mother

Hannah Moscovitch, Ann-Marie Kerr and Maev Beaty’s collectively created piece about modern motherhood closes this weekend at the Theatre Centre. Houses have been packed and post-show discussions animated, making it easily one of the most talked-about productions of the season. The producers even provided free childcare at selected shows. Beaty and Moscovitch showed another side of womanhood in Bunny; in this play, which draws on deeply personal elements from both their pregnancies, the pair dig even deeper. And the design, which includes Camellia Koo's sets and Cameron Davis's projections, is haunting. Don't miss it. See review.

Closes November 11. 8 pm. $20-$30. 416-538-0988.

Mary Poppins

The Shaw Festival’s Vanessa Sears stars as the title character in Young People’s Theatre’s new production of the family musical.

November 8 - January 6. 1 and 7 pm. $10-$54. 416-862-2222 ext 2, youngpeoplestheatre.ca

Naked Heart

LGBTQ literary fest kicks off at Glad Day Bookshop and other venues. NOW’s Susan G. Cole is reading on November 10 at Swelling With Pride, the launch for an essay compilation on queer births and adoptions. Check out more event picks here.

November 9-11. Various venues. Passes $39-$47. nakedheart.ca.

Raziel Reid

Governor General’s Award-winning YA author reads from his latest novel, Kens.

November 10. North York Central Library. 2-3 pm. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca.

Duende: Flamenco Festival

Aga Khan Museum’s fourth annual dance fest wraps up with Manuel Ramirez.

November 11. 4 pm. $15-$50. agakhanmuseum.org.

Day of Remembrance

The city marks Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall.

November 11. 10:45 am-noon.