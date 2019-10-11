The best weekend events in Toronto: October 11-13

× Expand jessica sigurdson

Mandela: Struggle for freedom

Anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African president Nelson Mandela died nearly six years ago, but his legacy lives on. Now a major exhibition developed by Winnipeg’s Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg chronicles his experiences. Included in the multimedia exhibit are a replica of the eight-foot by seven-foot prison cell he lived in for 18 years at Robben Island Prison, and an actual ballot box used in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

October 10-January 5, 2020 at the Meridian Arts Centre. 5040 Yonge. Tuesday and Wednesday 1-6 pm, Thursday to Sunday 10 am to 6 pm. $10, students $5. universe.com.

Clipping.

Daveed Diggs’s Afrofuturist noise-rap project comes to the cozy confines of the Garrison.

October 11. 8 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca.

Jeremy Dutcher

Virtuosic piano player and singer plays his biggest Toronto show to date. (Read more: Jeremy Dutcher wants his songs to soar beyond the record)

October 12. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $20-$45. ticketmaster.ca.

Night Owl Festival

Psychedelic festival continues with the all-local lineup of Badge Époque Ensemble, Possum and Bart. (Read more: Night Owl Festival keeps growing in a challenging year)

October 11-14. The Garrison. Doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.

