The best weekend events in Toronto: October 19-21

Fucked Up

Fucked Up's new album Dose Your Dreams stretches the Toronto band in all sorts of directions, both within their brand of everything-at-the-wall hardcore and, somehow, way beyond it. For the first time, Damian Abraham is not the only lead singer, sharing scream-space with others in the band plus all sorts of guests from all over the genre map. Like the Long Winter concert series, which sprung from the group, it feels like every corner of Toronto's ever-sprouting music scene united in one effort. So what will it sound like live? Good question. Fittingly, there's an eclectic group of openers at their hometown show, from solo electronic to retro pop-rock to original-blueprint hardcore.

Check out our interview with the band here.

October 19 at the Horseshoe (370 Queen West). Doors 9 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca.

Pearle Harbour’s Chautauqua

Justin Miller remounts his razor-sharp, interactive recreation of a tent revival by his drag persona. Read our 4N review of the show here.

October 12-27. 8 pm. $20-$30. 416-504-7529.

Hadrian

Rufus Wainwright and Daniel MacIvor’s new opera world-premieres at the Four Seasons Centre.

October 13-27. $35-$250. coc.ca.

ImagineNATIVE Film & Media Arts Festival

Haida-language film The Edge Of The Knife is a highlight of the Indigenous screen media fest's weekend programming. Check out an interview with festival programmer Jason Ryle here.

October 17-21. $6-$15, some events free. Various venues. imaginative.org.

Toronto International Festival of Authors

39th annual literary festival kicks off at Harbourfront Centre. Check out Susan G. Cole's event picks here.

October 18-28. $18. festivalofauthors.ca.

DVSN with members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Local R&B duo goes symphonic at Roy Thomson Hall as part of Red Bull Music Festival.

October 19. Doors 7 pm. $30-$40. redbull.ca/TOFestival.

Xenos

Akram Khan, about to retire from performing, delivers the penultimate performance of his run of this solo show co-written by Jordan Tannahill.

October 20. 8 pm. $51-$111. Bluma Appel. canadianstage.com.

Davenportage

Retrace the 16-kilometre Davenport Trail travelled by First Nations in a portage from Humber to the Don River along Davenport

October 21. Meet at 11:30 am. The event is free but registration is mandatory. 13 Crosby. ­davenportage.ca.