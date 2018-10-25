The best weekend events in Toronto: October 26-28

THE ASSEMBLY

How did Trump become president? How did a Toronto mayoral candidate with white supremacist views get 25,000 votes? We’re living in a time of extremism and tribalism. This play, the first part of serialized documentary theatre project, examines how we got here. Based on hours of interviews with people of all political stripes, this segment looks at the issue of immigration and free speech. A partnership between Crow’s and Montreal’s Porte Parole (The Watershed), co-created by Annabel Soutar, Alex Ivanovici and Brett Watson, the Chris Abraham-directed show brings together left and right for a scripted dialogue, with a section for audience interaction. Like all Porte Parole shows, be prepared to talk about it afterwards.

From October 25 to November 3 at Crow’s Theatre. 345 Carlaw. 8:30 pm. $25-$50. crowstheatre.com.

Pearle Harbour’s Chautauqua

Justin Miller remounts his razor-sharp, interactive recreation of a tent revival by his drag persona. Read our 4N review of the show here.

October 12-27. 8 pm. $20-$30. 416-504-7529.

Toronto International Festival of Authors

39th annual literary festival kicks off at Harbourfront Centre. Check out Susan G. Cole's event picks here.

October 18-28. $18. festivalofauthors.ca.

Secret Life Of A Mother

Hannah Moscovitch, Ann-Marie Kerr and Maev Beaty’s collectively created piece about modern motherhood opens at the Theatre Centre.

October 25-November 11. 8 pm. $20-$30. 416-538-0988.

Art Toronto

Contemporary art fair takes over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Check out an interview with critic and podcaster Anna Khachiyan, who is speaking on October 26, here.

October 26-29. North building. Fri-Sat noon-8 pm, Sun-Mon noon-6 pm. $22, pass $40. arttoronto.ca.

Peggy Gou

Breakout house/techno DJ makes her Toronto debut at Coda.

October 26. Doors 10 pm. $20. codatoronto.com.

CAFTCAD Movie Wardrobe Sale

Just in time for Halloween, film/TV costume designers’ annual wardrobe sale sets up at TriBro Film Studios.

October 27. 9 am-5 pm. $7. caftcad.com.

Snailoween

Comic book shop Silver Snail's annual cosplay Halloween bash takes over the Toronto Reference Library for the first time. More Halloween party recommendations here.

October 27. Doors 8 pm. $25-$30. universe.com.

Lily Allen

Acerbic British pop star plays rare local show at the Phoenix.

October 28. Doors 7 pm. $35. ticketmaster.ca.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Cult rock band makes the jump to arena status.

October 28. Scotiabank Arena. 7:15 pm. $52.72-$107.25. ticketmaster.ca.