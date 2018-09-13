The best weekend events in Toronto: September 14-16

× Expand Justin Milhouse New York-originated IdeasCity event touches down at The Bentway on September 15.

IdeasCity Toronto

The Bentway and New York City's New Museum are teaming up for a day of lectures, conversations, performances and workshops that explore the ways arts and culture and drive the future of Toronto's civic evolution. The day is free and featured speakers and participants include Chinatown Art Brigade, Rick Lowe, Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts, Adrienne Clarkson, Simone Browne, Anne Michaels, RISE Edutainment, Vanessa Brazeau, Michie Mee, Master T and former mayor David Crombie.

September 15. Noon-10 pm. Free. Strachan Gate at the Bentway (250 Fort York). ­thebentway.ca.

Toronto International Film Festival

The celebs are gone, but plenty of screenings still happening throughout the weekend. Check out our weekend picks (and pans) here, our extensive reviews directory here and our dedicated TIFF 2018 page here.

September 6-16. Various venues. $18-$82. tiff.net.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival

More than 400 musicians play annual neighbourhood fest.

September 14-16. Pwyc-$25. kensingtonjazz.com. See Molly Johnson story.

Unity Concert

Zaki Ibrahim, the Sorority, Witch Prophet and more play a show for the hip-hop youth org at Daniels Spectrum.

September 15. 8 pm. Free. unitycharity.com.

AIDS WALK Toronto

The AIDS Committee of Toronto’s annual fundraising walk celebrates 30 years. The walk takes place at noon and a community fair with entertainment to remember loved ones lost follows at Nathan Phillips Square.

September 16. 100 Queen West. 10 am-3 pm. aidswalk30com.

City Cider

Not Far From The Tree, the local fruit-picking project inspired by the spirit of sharing the city’s bounty, hosts its annual harvest at the grounds of the Spadina Museum.

September 16. Noon-5 pm. $15, advance $10, children under 12 free. 285 Spadina Road. citycider.org.

Jay Rock

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper makes local solo headlining debut at Mod Club.

September 16. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $25-$99. ticketweb.ca.