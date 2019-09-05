The best weekend events in Toronto: September 6-8

Tyler, The Creator

The last time the California rapper was in town, he appeared atop a giant tree trunk in a magic forest set. Given that the press photos for his IGOR album prominently feature bowl-cut wigs, we’re expecting another singular visual experience to complement his galvanizing stage presence and lovelorn lyrics – and wigs for sale at the merch table. Once known as a trolling presence in rap (albeit with a singular visual aesthetic), Tyler has swapped an angry energy for more introspective, vulnerable tones and has seen his audience expand as a result. This is his biggest Toronto show to date and he’s bringing along recent collaborators Goldlink and Jaden Smith.

September 6, Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay). 8 pm. $26-$76. ticketmaster.ca.

Toronto International Film Festival

One of the city’s biggest cultural events officially kicks off. Various venues. $19-$86. Check out our festival coverage here.

To September 15. tiff.net.

Toronto Dragon Festival

Chinese culture fest featuring martial artists, acrobats and more takes over Nathan Phillips Square.

To September 8. Free. dragonfestival.ca.

Shawn Mendes

The Toronto-based pop superstar shows off his stadium-rock chops with Alessia Cara at Rogers Centre.

September 6. 7:30 pm. $261 & up. ticketmaster.ca.

Mattyfest

Wu-Tang Clan headlines local chef Matty Matheson’s titular music fest. Check out our festival picks here and an interview with Matheson here.

September 7. Echo Beach. Doors 1 pm, all ages. $74.50-$249.50. matty-fest.com, ticketmaster.ca.

Rae Spoon

Calgary singer/songwriter plays songs off 10th LP, Mental Health, with Kimmortal and Tin Lorica.

September 7. Gladstone Hotel. 7 pm. $20. brownpapertickets.com.

Betrayal

Soulpepper’s production of the Harold Pinter classic – told in reverse chronological time – continues at the Young Centre.

September 8-15. 2 pm. $38-$98. 416-866-8666.

