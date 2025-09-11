Advertisement

TIFF 2025 Coverage
Now
Culture

Born to slay: Toronto was serving high drama at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour – check out the best fits!

Neesa McRae-McNicholls

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour
Now Toronto was on the hunt for the best fits at Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour.

When Torontonians dress up, they don’t just dress, they transform – and these little monsters showed out in their best fits for day one of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour. 

The pop star lit up Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with magnetic energy as she performed tracks from her new album, MAYHEM, the fastest-selling international release of the year

Read More

Now Toronto was on the hunt to find the best looks at the Mayhem Ball and Torontonians didn’t disappoint. From caution tape to glitter corsets, Gaga fans turned the tour into a runway. The fashion? Fierce. The vibes? Even fiercer. Check out some of the best fits below! 

Chelsea
Alby
Avelle and Louis
Celeste
Trey

Advertisement

Keith
Andre
Steven
Courtnee
Isaiah
Louis
Amye
Terry and Jesse
Parker
Sydney
Chantal and Guy
Andrew and Kayla

Advertisement

Neesa McRae-McNicholls

Advertisement

Exclusive content and events straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

By signing up, I agree to receive emails from Now Toronto and to the Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Recently Posted

Advertisement