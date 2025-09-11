Born to slay: Toronto was serving high drama at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour – check out the best fits!

When Torontonians dress up, they don’t just dress, they transform – and these little monsters showed out in their best fits for day one of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour.

The pop star lit up Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday with magnetic energy as she performed tracks from her new album, MAYHEM, the fastest-selling international release of the year.

Now Toronto was on the hunt to find the best looks at the Mayhem Ball and Torontonians didn’t disappoint. From caution tape to glitter corsets, Gaga fans turned the tour into a runway. The fashion? Fierce. The vibes? Even fiercer. Check out some of the best fits below!

Chelsea

Alby Avelle and Louis

Celeste Trey

Keith Andre

Steven Courtnee

Isaiah Louis

Amye Terry and Jesse

Parker Sydney

Chantal and Guy Andrew and Kayla