Don’t cha wish you had tickets? Pussycat Dolls announce 20th anniversary Toronto show

The tour will stop in Toronto on July 3 at RBC Amphitheatre (formerly Budweiser Stage), with another show in Montreal on July 6 at Bell Centre.

The group also released a new single, “Club Song,” ahead of the reunion tour.

Tickets go on presale March 18, with general sales opening March 20.

Don’t cha wish you were going to a Pussycat Dolls concert in 2026? Well, your wish has been granted! The dolls are bringing their 20-year anniversary tour to the RBC Amphitheatre this summer.

On Thursday, The Pussycat Dolls announced they will reunite as a trio for their 20th anniversary tour, Pussycat Dolls Forever. The lineup will feature lead singer Nicole Scherzinger alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

The group will bring the tour to RBC Amphitheatre, formerly known as Budweiser Stage, on July 3. The trio will also be joined by American singer-songwriters Lil Kim and Mya as openers for select dates.

Adding to the excitement, the group also released a new single, “Club Song,” to hype fans for the comeback.

The upcoming tour marks the second reunion for the group. Their first attempt came in 2019, when five members reunited instead of the original six. That comeback included the release of their single “React,” followed by a tour announcement.

However, the tour was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for the group also stalled amid internal disagreements between Scherzinger and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.

At the time, Antin filed a lawsuit alleging Scherzinger refused to move forward with the tour unless she was granted full creative control and a larger share of the group’s business venture.

According to media reports, the two reached a confidential settlement in 2025.

The Pussycat Dolls debuted in 2005 with their hit single “Don’t Cha” and their debut album PCD. The group’s original lineup consisted of six members: Scherzinger, Wyatt, Roberts, Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

The 2026 reunion tour will also include a stop in Montreal at Bell Centre on July 6.