From a drag show in the sky to a Pride night at the Aqueerium, here are ways to celebrate Pride Month in Toronto

One thing about Toronto, we take Pride seriously!

A sky-high drag show at the CN Tower, a party at Ripley’s Aquarium and a Pride picnic at Christie Pitts are just a handful of Pride events happening in Toronto this June that you won’t want to miss.

Far from just a series of parties, Pride is also a celebration of queer liberation and the ongoing fight for 2SLGBTQ+ rights and freedoms. From soaking in queer joy to getting your groove on and standing in solidarity with the 2SLGBTQ+ community, there are tons of ways to mark the occasion while supporting local 2SLGBTQ+ communities, artists, and businesses.

HIGHEST DRAG SHOW IN TORONTO

Date: June 1

Location: CN Tower

Admission: $90

Head to the top of the CN Tower for a drag show you’ll never forget. Returning to Toronto for another iconic performance, Drag & Haute Cuisine will take over the CN Tower’s 360 Restaurant for a drag brunch to kick off Pride Month.

The show begins at 11:30 a.m. and attendees can look forward to a decadent lunch including mimosas and an exclusive menu, while enjoying performances from Miss Fiercalicious, Dahlia Doll, Star Doll and Paris Matik.

Find tickets here.

THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Date: June 13

Location: Paradise Theatre

Admission: $23.60



Watch a screening of The Adventures of Priscilla at a special Drag Me to the Movies event at Paradise Theatre.

The 1994 film sees two drag queens and a transgender woman travelling to a gig in a small town in the Australian desert. During their journey, the trio combats a series of errors, strange characters and homophobia.

The event is from 7-10 p.m., and will be curated and hosted by queer artist Weird Alice, who will be performing along with Minhi Wang.

Find tickets here.

PARADE: QUEER ACTS OF LOVE & RESISTANCE

Date: June 14 & 21

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Admission: $15

Hot Docs is screening Parade: Queer Acts of Love & Resistance, a documentary exploring Canada’s 2SLGBTQ+ movement, its history and the progress of the fight for equality.

The film combines rare archival footage and first-person accounts in a film looking at everything from police raids to early drag shows, community organizing to addresses to the House of Commons.

Those interested in learning more about queer Canadian history can attend a post-screening Q&A session with the creators of the film, hosted at the theatre on June 14.

Find out more and purchase tickets here.

OUTLAWS AND ALLIES: COWBOYS AND QUEER CULTURE

Date: June 19

Location: Bata Shoe Museum

Admission: $15 General, $10 Student/Senior

As part of the lineup of events showcasing its Rough and Ready: A History of the Cowboy Boot exhibit, Bata Shoe Museum is hosting a panel discussing the intersectionality of cowboy traditions and queer identities.

Happening from 7-9 p.m., Outlaws and Allies: Cowboys and Queer Culture will be moderated by museum director and Rough and Ready curator Elizabeth Semmelhack, and the discussion will include expert panelists Joseph (J) Shea-Carter, adjunct professor at both the University of Guelph and Brock University, and Lauren Hortie, artist and leader of the popular long-running event Steers & Queers Gay Ole Opry.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets here.

NIGHT AT THE AQUEERIUM

Date: June 20

Location: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Admission: $65

On June 20, enjoy a night at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada while celebrating Pride from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Night at the Aqueerium is a 19+ event, where guests will be able to take in performances from some of Toronto’s hottest drag performers, including Juice Boxx, BOA, and Aria Doll, during a party hosted by Ivory Towers.

DJs Levi and Sumation will be keeping the good vibes going while guests sip on ocean-inspired cocktails, indulge in photo ops, and more.

In addition to admission to the event, tickets also include access to cotton candy and gummy bear stations, giveaways, and a souvenir photo. Tickets can be purchased here.

GOTH PRIDE MARKET

Date: June 21

Location: Ground Control

Admission: Free

Browse a unique market on June 21 while supporting 2SLGBTQ+ artisans and business owners.

Organizers say the Goth Pride Market, returning to the city for its second year, will feature queer goods, Pride-themed items, spooky products, goth merchandise and everything in between that you need to celebrate the season of love and acceptance.

The “mostly family-friendly” market will be taking over Ground Control from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., boasting over 40 local vendors and fully accessible. Plus, the venue’s bar will be open during market hours.

Admission to the market is free.

PRIDE DANCE PICNIC

Date: June 28

Location: Christie Pitts Park

Admission: $27.96

Head to Christie Pitts for a Pride picnic organized for queer women, trans women, and non-binary people.

The picnic is set to include a dance class and mystery games in a welcoming and relaxing environment to meet other 2SLGBTQ+ people. Following the picnic, organizers will be leading attendees down to The Village to take part in the Pride Weekend festivities.

Tickets are limited and can be found here.

DRAG BINGO WITH MESSY MARGARET

Date: June 30

Location: Toronto Public Library – Palmerston Branch

Admission: Free

Wrap up your Pride Month celebrations with a free drag bingo event at the Palmerston Branch library.

The iconic Messy Margaret is hosting a drag bingo event for teenagers and adults from 6-8 p.m., allowing you to have some fun with friends while learning about the history of drag.

No registration is required.

