Masks: The hottest new eSports merch item?

Curiously (yet unsurprisingly), face masks have become the latest hot merch item of 2020 – and that's true of the eSports world as well. Now, you can let your face do the talking – along with your branded sweats and honest-to-goodness Gucci watches – when it comes to your favourite team.

While only a handful have elected to actually bring branded masks to market, Razer made headlines by vowing to devote part of their assembly line to making single-use masks this spring in response to early mask shortages. ("Does it come in RGB?" one Redditor asked.)

Even the teams that haven't made masks available to the public are using them as giveaways for fan engagement (like the Florida Mutineers' excellent tentacle-covered design), or they're taking up the mask-wearing cause more broadly, like Evil Geniuses:

× remember to wear a mask and #liveevil pic.twitter.com/McvSPrDGY9 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) June 27, 2020

Here are five eSports merchandise face masks you can snag right now:

FaZe Clan

FaZe went straight-up with a black-and-white logo version, but this red camo print has a little more pizzaz. A portion of each sale goes to DonatePPE.org to help supply health workers with protective gear. US$15, fazeclan.com

Cloud9

Among the wide variety of Pride-themed eSports gear this season is Cloud9's cheery tie-dye (and tie-closure) mask. Proceeds go to Los Angeles LGBT Center, Trans Lifeline and the Ali Forney Center. US$16.50, cloud9.gg

TeamLiquid x Hungrybox

Liquid put star smasher Hungrybox front and centre with a limited-ed merch collection that includes this reversible number, which raises funds for Direct Relief. US$15, store.teamliquid.com

G2 Army

G2 went sweet and simple with this logo mask design, a collab with Mastercard to support the Charité emergency aid fund assisting frontline medical workers. (The credit card company covered production and shipping costs for the mask and matched donations.) US$15, g2esports-us.wearenations.com

H4X

Not technically a team – but we're including this sharp monster mouth design from eSports lifestyle brand H4X anyway. US$25, h4x.gg

