Google's Stadia Controller goes wireless

× Expand Cristiano Pinto / Unsplash Google Stadia

After a six month wait, Google’s Stadia controller is finally functional wirelessly for those looking to do the dishes, fold laundry or make dinner while gaming on their laptops and desktops.

Previously, the cloud gaming service's controller had to be directly connected to a computer via a USB-C wire, or used in conjunction with a TV and Chromecast Ultra. (Cloud gaming allows players to stream high-end video games via a laptop, smartphone or tablet without having to purchase a gaming hardware system.)

Where most controllers connect to the device you're playing on, Stadia will now connect to Google servers through WiFi, something that the tech giant says will deliver “precise controls” for users.

While this is good news for PC owners – in fact, it's something they’ve been waiting for since the Stadia controller was introduced last November – the device is still not usable on Android phones.

As interest in video games surged in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google waived the $130 entry fee for Stadia in 14 countries, including Canada.

"Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating," Google’s vice president for Stadia, Phil Harrison, wrote in a blog post. "Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home."

Anyone with a Gmail account and Chrome browser can sign up for Stadia and play games using their mouse and keyboard or controller. Previously, Canadian gamers had to spend $169.99 for a package that included the controller. The company also made the Pro tier free for two months. The subscription costs $11.99 per month thereafter.

This story originally appeared in the Georgia Straight. With files from Kevin Ritchie.

@mikeusinger