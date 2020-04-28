TikTok backs esports competition for North American college and university students

× Expand Kon Karampelas / Unsplash TikTok

Short-form video app TikTok and collegiate esports league Collegiate StarLeague have teamed up with a new initiative that might help you pay off your student loans a little quicker.

The TikTok Cup gives college and university students in North America the chance to form teams at their schools and then compete online with other institutions in League Of Legends, Counter-Stike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rocket League competitions.

Prizes include a pool of $85,000 which can be put towards education costs.

Eight individual tournaments spread across the four participating games will be open to students at accredited universities or colleges. The members of each team must all attend the same institution. There will also be additional prizes for player-submitted TikTok videos.

In a press release announcing the TikTok Cup, Collegiate StarLeague CEO Wim Stocks said, competition will "give collegiate gamers the opportunity to create their own content celebrating the intersection of eSports, gaming, and the joy of creating TikTok videos.”

And of course paying down an Everest-sized mountain of student-loan debt.

For more information on registering for tournaments, which take place on May 9-10 and May 16-17, go here.

@MikeUsinger