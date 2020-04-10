Glad Day to stream daily shows by queer artists

× Expand Erin Brockobic has hosted Glad Day’s drag brunch since its inception.

Glad Day shut down with the rest of the city's bar scene last month, leaving many queer artists and drag performers without a stage. But as the rest of the arts and nightlife industries has found a way to exist in the ether of cyberspace, so too has the beloved queer bookshop.

Glad Day's usual slate of live programming has been translated to streaming in the form of GD TV, a slate of daily shows and events all available for livestreaming via Zoom, in what the bar calls a "throwback to classic TV programming".

The schedule kicked off Thursday evening with a reading by Ivan Coyote. So far, April's schedule is set to feature a musical hour with Chris Tsujiuchi, vogue lessons from Twysted Miyake-Mugler, and a whole host of drag events, including a livestream open stage from House of Kings on Saturday night, drag king bedtime story hours, and the excellently-titled show Erin Greivances with Erin Brockobić.

More programming is being added regularly; check out the GD TV schedule here.

Meanwhile, Glad Day is about to launch online book sales, and is still collecting funds for queer artists, performers and tip-based workers affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns, as well as the bar itself. Currently, the Emergency Survival Fund sits at $97,000, with more than 1,600 applicants.

@nataliamanzocco