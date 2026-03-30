Live music in Toronto this week: From Cardi B to Hayley Williams, here are the concerts happening March 30 to April 5

Rejoice! Spring is finally here. To celebrate the double-digit warm weather, here is a list of concerts in Toronto you could attend without a jacket.

From rap megastars to influential indie rock bands, concert lovers will have plenty of opportunities to catch a show or two around the GTA.

Here are some of the artists performing in Toronto this week:

Cardi B

When: March 30 and April 1

Where: Scotiabank Arena (March 30), TD Coliseum (April 1)

Rap megastar Cardi B is coming to both Toronto and Hamilton this week on her Little Miss Drama tour in support of her sophomore album Am I the Drama? She’s the only female rapper with five number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is the highest streamed album by a female rapper on both Apple Music and Spotify. Tickets for Cardi B’s shows at Scotiabank Arena and TD Coliseum start at $112.75 and $118.45, respectively.

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The Format

When: March 30

Where: HISTORY

Remember the 2010s indie rock band Fun.? Well, its frontman Nate Ruess is back in the limelight and is going on tour with his band The Format. Formed back in 2002, The Format got back together for the second time in 2025. In January, the band released their long-awaited third album Boycott Heaven and will be playing HISTORY Monday night. General admission tickets are $62.75.

July Talk

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When: March 31

Where: HISTORY

Toronto alternative rock band July Talk will be touring HISTORY on the 10 year anniversary tour of their sophomore album, Touch. The band first gained prominence in 2012 after releasing their self-titled debut album, going on tour with artists like Arkells, Billy Talent, and Tegan and Sara. Since then, July Talk have released three more albums, appeared in movies, won three Juno Awards, and had a documentary made about them titled July Talk: Love Lives Here. Their show at HISTORY is sold out but verified resale tickets start at $58.31.

Hayley Williams

When: March 31 and April 1

Where: Massey Hall

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is playing two highly anticipated shows at Massey Hall in support of her critically acclaimed 2025 solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. She will be playing the album in full. Williams is mostly known for her work with Paramore, but she has also collaborated with Taylor Swift, rapper B.o.B, and producer Zedd. Tickets for both nights are sold out on Ticketmaster.

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Two Feet

When: April 3

Where: Opera House

Zachary William Dess, known professionally as Two Feet, will be playing the Opera House this Friday on his Next Steps tour. Based in New York City, the singer-songwriter and producer signed with Republic Records after his single, “Go F*** Yourself” went viral on Soundcloud. Dess has put out four albums and three EPs, including his most recent EP, Drunken Fits of a Modern Age, released last year. Tickets for his show cost $47.

The Wonder Years

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When: April 5

Where: Danforth Music Hall

Philadelphia pop-punk band The Wonder Years will be opening up the mosh pit at Danforth Music Hall for the 10 year anniversary tour of their fifth album, No Closer to Heaven. The band is regarded as one of the most influential modern bands in the pop-punk and emo scene. In 2019, Consequence ranked The Wonder Years at number 65 on its “The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands” list.