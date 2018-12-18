Holiday Gift Guide 2018: The best fan art presents for the stans in your life

BTS STREAMING PARTY

Whether they’re a new BTS fan or full-on Army, one of the joys of K-Pop fandom is participating in “charting,” where the fandom dominates Twitter trending topics with “parties” designed to boost the band’s streaming numbers. So gifting a Spotify Premium membership for a year allows your loved one to go toe-to-toe with the Beyhive, sans advertisements.

$119, spotify.com

KLANCE! iPHONE CASE

Voltron: Legendary Defender is an anime where five teens pilot giant lion robots that form into a bigger robot that’s able to fight an evil space empire. So there’s bound to be a dominant enemies-to-friend-to-lovers Space Gays ship that anime fandom can get behind – hence “Klance.” The portmanteau was coined by fans that believe in the romantic relationship between Voltron characters Lance and Keith. This iPhone case from popular fandom artist dekuhornet is a great way to rep the ship and fandom’s talented fan artists.

$15. redbubble.com

M’BAKU NATURAL SOY CANDLE

What’s fresh and tropical, but with a top note of fig leaf and lime blossom? This bamboo- and coconut-scented candle inspired by M’Baku, Black Panther’s fan fave. This Colorado-based purveyor of handmade soy candles is known for customized scents inspired by other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Definitely worth lighting up for those cold Jabari mountain nights.

$16.42, Chasing A Story, etsy.com

RUPAUL TREE TOPPER

Local glitter obsessives Trixie & Beever can always be trusted for unique accessories that add a little sparkle to your pop culture fix. With season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars now upon us, what’s so wrong with giving your tree fierce catsuit eleganza? Alexa, play RuPaul’s Get To You (This Christmas).

$35, bbj handmade pop accessories, bbj.ca

FUCHSIA PINK GUCCI ROUND FRAMED SUNGLASSES

Harry Styles hasn’t updated his Instagram since July 16, when he gave fans a “kissy” face in pink Gucci shades after his final tour stop. Since the only way the Harry fan in your life can keep up with this former One Direction star is through his varied Gucci campaign appearances, this on-point cosplay item can at least hide their tear-stained face for the entire winter season. (Because you know he’s not coming back until May to co-host that camp-themed Met Gala.)

$350, farfetch.com

JUGHEAD’S BEANIE

Bughead (Betty + Jughead) was one of 2018’s best TV ships – fanspeak for “relationship” – and has been further cemented by the IRL romance between Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. The show remains as bonkers as ever as Archie and the Gang get obsessed with Gryphons and Gargoyles – so don’t let that Bughead shipper get out of the house without this iconic headgear.

$23, hottopic.com

FUNKO POP! YURI!!! ON ICE VINYL FIGURES

There’s still a lot of love for Yuri! On Ice, the 2016 figure skating anime series beloved for its gay romance between Yuri, a Japanese figure skater, and Viktor, the Russian figure skating legend who eventually becomes his coach. With a film expected to drop next year exploring Viktor’s backstory, these vinyl figures decked out in skate wear will definitely win your yaoi (Japanese slash fiction) stan’s heart.

$9.99, thinkgeek.com

TORONTO DEFIANT CLUB SCARF

Is that hardcore gamer looking for the right gear for next year’s launch of Toronto Defiant, our local Overwatch e-sport team? Get ahead of the curve and snap up this limited-edition pre-season merch. They’ll be game-ready for when the team finally making its debut February 14 for Overwatch League’s second season.

$40, torontodefiant.store

GRYFFINDIOR X PINTRILL PIN SET

This year brought a lot a trauma for Harry Potter fandom, thanks to J.K. Rowling’s continued woke Twitter canon revisions and the disappointing Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. But fandom is the gift that keeps giving, so this three-pin set from popular Instagram fan account Griffindior – which refashions Hogwarts’ bravest house as the house of Dior – should be a salve for any bereft muggle.

$30, gryffindior.com

REYLO MISTLETOE CROSS STITCH PATTERN

Before the invention of photography, silhouette portraits were an affordable means of capturing the likeness of loved ones. For those who ship in a galaxy far, far away, this straightforward cross-stitch pattern capturing the forbidden Last Jedi love that is Reylo – Kylo Ren and Rey – is an affordable DIY gift that should tide over that Star Wars fan until next December.

$6.22, Best Coast Cross Stitch, etsy.com/ca

@reeraw