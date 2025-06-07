‘Maturity is a major thing,’ How much older or younger would you date? Torontonians weigh in

Dating preferences can vary widely in a city as diverse and widespread as Toronto. But when it comes to age range, there’s a surprising pattern emerging among older Gen Z and young Millennial locals.

For the latest edition of This is Dating Now, we spoke with five Torontonians, aged 27 to 35, about the age ranges they’re comfortable dating within. A common theme quickly became clear; many are open to dating people roughly 10 years younger or 10 years older, with one important boundary: no one younger than 25.

For one recently engaged 35-year-old resident who is more than a year older than her fiance, she says ten years in both directions is the furthest she would go.

“I think like 10 years older or 10 years younger, you’re still gonna understand each other’s references and understand the same pop culture,” she explained to Now Toronto.

Similarly, 32-year-old Eve B. shared that her hard cut-off is 40.

“I’ve dated higher before, and it’s just too much of an age gap for me,” she said.

She describes dating anyone aged lower than 25 as “creepy,” but said she could possibly enjoy the energy of someone younger.

“Maybe I could learn how to live a little bit more,” she said. “I’m a very routine person… maybe they’re more exciting.”

This sentiment was echoed by 27-year-old Ari C., who admits that as someone in her twenties, she wouldn’t lean much younger.

“In your twenties, there’s such a big gap in maturity levels. So, I find anything more than a year… I can’t do it,” she said.

On the contrary, Ari said her ideal partner could be much older.

“I would probably go older than five to seven,” she said. “Maturity is a major thing, like being able to be a responsible, stable adult is very, very important.”

Another 32-year-old, Dane W., says he would date no older than 42 years old and no younger than 27, assuring he definitely wouldn’t have much in common with someone below 25.

“It’s just not for me,” he said. “I feel like we’re at different stages in life, and I would feel like I’m almost taking advantage of them after a certain point.”

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Cameo M. says that five years both ways is a firm limit.

“I don’t get along with people that are much older than me, because they have different goals and responsibilities,” Cameo explained.

“A lot of the people that I know who are younger than 26 and 27 don’t have the same maturity level in regards to financial things, renting and things like that. There’s more freedom when you’re that much younger, like you get to get away with doing more fun things, but I can’t do that.”

So, there you have it, Toronto. Whether it’s the blend of youthful energy and seasoned wisdom or simply an overall open attitude toward meeting new people, Torontonians seem to embrace flexibility when it comes to age – as long as it stays appropriate!

Want to share your own story for a future edition of This is Dating Now? Email your dating chronicles to news@nowtoronto.com.