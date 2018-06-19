Celebrate Indigenous History Month 2018 at these Toronto events

× Expand Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT) Indigenous History Month This year will mark the ninth annual Indigenous History Month (originally Aboriginal History Month) Celebration at Yonge & Dundas Square.

To mark the end of National Indigenous History Month, a number of celebrations kick off this weekend, including music, arts and athletic events. Here are some of the best events happening across Toronto

Catalyst

Hit up the Indigenous music stage at Pride this weekend, where Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), a global Indigenous music platform, label and artist collective, will present Catalyst. From 7 to 11 pm, Catalyst features Indigenous voices in electronic experimentation. The lineup includes Ziibiwan, an Anishinaabe electronic artist and producer based in Toronto and Dio Ganhdih, a queer Indigenous rapper from New York.

June 22, TD Village Stage. pridetoronto.com

National Indigenous Peoples Day

As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly National Aboriginal Day), a free showcase of First Nations, Inuit and Métis musicians and TV personalities will be featured at the Indigenous Arts Festival at Fort York from June 21 to 24. The celebration ends with Indigenous Day Live 2018 (broadcast live on APTN) with simultaneous concerts in three host cities – Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

June 23 at Fort York National Historic Site (250 Fort York Blvd). Free. indigenousdaylive.ca

Indigenous History Month Celebration

For the first time ever, the annual Indigenous History Month celebration will culminate with a free concert at Yonge and Dundas Square. The Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT) is joining forces with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) to present a concert. The lineup will be announced soon. The event takes place from 12 to 10 pm and also features Indigenous arts, crafts, entertainment and more.

June 27 at Yonge & Dundas Square. Free. ncct.on.ca

Masters Indigenous Games 2018

The Masters Indigenous Games features Indigenous adults from across Turtle Island competing in a variety of contemporary and traditional sporting activities, like archery, lacrosse and teepee building. Cheer on athletes and also learn about the cultures of Indigenous peoples. Those who can’t make it, can follow along online with the hashtag #WellnessWarrior.

July 12-15 at Downsview Park (35 Carl Hall) and other venues. Various prices. mastersindigenousgames.ca

AGO’s Tunirrusiangit

Witness the power of Inuit art at the AGO this summer with Tunirrusiangit. Meaning, “What they gave us” in Inuktitut, the collection features two generations of Inuit artists: Kenojuak Ashevak, who is known for her vivid prints and drawings, and her nephew, Timootee (Tim) Pitsiulak, whose large-scale pencil images depict northern wildlife. It’s the first time that Pitsiulak’s work will be in a major gallery, and the first exhibition from the AGO’s new department of Canadian and Indigenous Art.

June 16-August 12 at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West). $11-$19.50. ago.ca

See listings for more Indigenous History Month events.

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @JordGoldman