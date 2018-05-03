Meet the modeling agent taking on fashion's diversity problem

Nafisa Kaptownwala has taken on the lack of diversity in fashion by founding Lorde Inc., a Toronto-based management company that represents models who are people of colour and don’t conform to conventional standards of beauty. That includes trans people and people who wear turbans or hijabs. Lorde models have appeared in music videos, a Uniqlo campaign and walked in New York, Paris and London Fashion Week shows for Chromat, Vetements and Gypsy Sport, among other designers.

Late last month, Kaptownwala put together an hour-long “mixtape” of video clips that gave insight into her influences as part of Ciinema. The monthly event, created by urban planner Craig Cal of Locale and event planners Banded Purple, invites artists and entrepreneurs of colour to curate a video of what inspires and challenges them. Watch it here.

I caught up with Kaptownwala to chat about her independent agency and influences.

How did you get into casting and establish Lorde Inc.?

I was living in London with extended family and started working alongside friends on photo shoots as a casting director, stylist and art director. I launched Lorde in 2014 to continue to create a platform for diversity in casting. When my visa ran out in 2015 I moved to Toronto and brought Lorde here. I wanted to continue working with my community in a way that made sense to me. I still publish editorials with magazines like i-D and Dazed.

What do you look for when casting?

I have a hard time describing it because it’s more about an attitude than anything. Confidence has a large role. Obviously, we look for people of colour. But also I tend to lean towards people that aren’t following trends and stand out for just looking like themselves.

How did the Ciinema project come about?

I approached Ciinema as an exercise to document videos that have informed my work in photography. It was actually quite challenging because I am more influenced by photography and didn’t have an immediate collection of videos that resonated with me.

So I started with clips from Indian movies that use surrealism, just for the beauty, and moved to other movies that use a similar style. Then I looked for videos of people who have influenced me like Eartha Kitt, Arab girls dancing while wearing a niqab, and the Gulabi Gang from Uttar Pradesh. Third, I looked at videos that were important to me when I was 18 and started studying art, like ones by M.I.A.

Do you feel an obligation to change the way South Asian women are represented?

I wanted to include videos of women I see myself in. They don’t have to be so literal as a Muslim, Indian woman in order for me to be seen. But at the same time, when nothing is checking any of those boxes it’s obvious that there’s a gap. It was a reminder that it’s important to tell our own stories, sincerely.

Why do we always look back to 70s and 80s Bollywood for badass female imagery? What’s happening with contemporary Bollywood that it doesn’t appeal to us anymore?

Growing up in Vancouver, my family would go to the theatre every weekend to watch the latest Bollywood release. I didn’t include images of contemporary Bollywood because I don’t watch it; the new stuff doesn’t resonate with me.

So what kind of media do you consume?

Right now, I’ve been watching The Mindy Project because I really want to watch a brown girl be loved. She is loved in a way that was not relatable to me. These men would go above and beyond. Her character is living out a fantasy.

The video included a clip of M.I.A., who has been criticized for her appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan to speak to the rights of Muslim people.

It’s so complicated. She has a responsibility to do better but she’s the only South Asian woman in music. It’s important that the South Asian community holds her accountable. Her politics are not great, but the reason I included her in my video is because the moment I watched [the Galang music video] for first time will always resonate with me. And I feel that so many South Asian girls feel the same way. I distinctly remember being in high school and flipping through the channels and catching a glimpse of a brown girl dancing around, I was floored because I had just never seen a brown girl like that. It defined the next few years of my life.

You posted this selfie on Instagram last week [pictured above]. You’re draped in gold; the comment is about minimalism and how extra South Asian culture is. How do you reconcile the two?

It’s just jokes and I think most people see that. I don’t care if people don’t get it. It’s not for them. I’m trying to tell my story.

The clip of New York City’s legendary queer desi DJ Rekha really surprised me, because she has nothing to do with fashion.

To me, all her work encapsulates being second generation, and a mishmash of identities. There are so few videos that express that story.

Who are your must follow Instagram accounts?

Ayqa Khan, Nadia Gohar, Baapor, Lorde Inc.

Any final thoughts about the process of making the video for Ciinema?

In creating it, I was conscious of how second generation immigrants include themselves in mainstream media by leaning either into whiteness or appropriating Blackness. And I wanted to make work that is South Asian and encourage myself and other people to tell our stories in more vulnerable and sincere ways. Because we shouldn’t co-opt other identities in the process.

website@nowtoronto.com | @checkoutrach