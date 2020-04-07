NOW What episode 4: The UN's Leilani Farha on the future of housing

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

In the episode When Renters Strike Back, staff writer Samantha Edwards joins Norm to follow up on her cover story about how the coronavirus pandemic is forcing Toronto to confront its rental housing crisis, and speaks with Leilani Farha, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

