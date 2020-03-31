NOW What episode 2: Comfort And Distraction

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readership. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

In the latest episode, Comfort And Distraction, Norm reassembles last week's panel – stage and film editor Glenn Sumi, life and social media editor Natalia Manzocco, music editor Richard Trapunski and staff writer Radheyan Simonpillai – to talk about ways to stay occupied and centred during the pandemic, from old movies to bike rides and Animal Crossing.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or listen on Spotify. And remember, we're all in this together.

