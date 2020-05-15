NOW What episode 15: What's next for the Ex?

× Expand Ethan Eisenberg The future of the CNE The Ex Toronto

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Torontonians were dismayed to hear the Canadian National Exhibition was cancelling its 2020 edition – much like every other large summer festival or event. It was an expected but regrettable indication that this thing is going to be an issue for longer than most of us would like – and it comes right at a time when Premier Doug Ford starts talking gradual steps to reopen Ontario.

On this episode, Toronto city councillor Mike Layton – who also sits on the CNE’s board of directors – joins Norm to discuss the reasons for announcing the cancellation, and what the Ex might look like when it reopens in 2021.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

