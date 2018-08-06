In photos: Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2018 grand parade

× Expand Photos by Samuel Engelking

The 51st annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival culminated with the Grand Parade across Lake Shore on August 4. This year saw designers and band leaders upping the ante with elaborate, climate change-themed costumes during the King and Queen show and through new uses of technology in the mas camps. Of course, the Grand Parade was a chance to let loose and show off Caribbean pride and the colourful results of months of preparations. Here's a look at the revellers and performers from this year's event. And check out more photos via NOW's Instagram.

samuele@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto