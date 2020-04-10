NOW What: How a Toronto women's shelter is responding to COVID-19

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

The Redwood is a Toronto shelter that offers a safe haven for women and their children fleeing abuse and gender-based violence. Now that the city is in virtual lockdown, incidents of domestic violence are likely to trend upward.

In episode five of NOW What, Norm talks to Tanisha Sri Bhaggiyadatta, The Redwood's program manager for resident services, and Catherine May, director of fundraising and communications, about the ways in which the shelter has had to adjust to the reality of COVID-19.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

