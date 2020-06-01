NOW What episode 20: Honest Ed's and the elusive meaning of affordable housing in Toronto

× Expand There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace

The pandemic has driven Hot Docs online this year, and in a special series of podcasts over the length of the festival, NOW senior film writer Norm Wilner will be talking to filmmakers about their projects and the issues behind them.

Lulu Wei lived just down the block from Honest Ed’s, meaning she and her partner had front-row seats for the demolition of the Annex’s beloved discount department store, and the entirety of Mirvish Village. In her documentary There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace – available to watch at the Hot Docs website through June 10 – she explores the existential threat of urban gentrification, and more specifically how Toronto has changed in the decades since Ed Mirvish opened Honest Ed's as a haven for working-class families.

NOW What is twice-weekly podcast explores the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus. New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday; the next Hot Docs conversation arrives Wednesday (June 3).

