NOW What episode 14: Small business relief can't come soon enough

A slogan decrying the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) as inadequate has become a common sight in Toronto.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

In this week’s paper, staff writer Samantha Edwards looked at the ways small businesses are trying to survive the pandemic, talking to people about both short term and long term strategies… and how optimistic any of us can be that the city’s storefronts will look the same when this is all over.

For this episode, Sam and Pegasus owner Christopher Hudspeth and recording studio owner Carmen Elle join Norm to talk about where things stand with commercial rent relief, what support the government is offering and how the pandemic has impacted independent businesses in the Church Wellesley Village.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

