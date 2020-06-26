NOW What episode 30: What virtual Pride means to Queer Toronto comics

× Expand Comedians CBC Pride special 2020

It’s Pride this weekend, and – like everything else – things are very different this year. Parades are cancelled, public gatherings are limited and social distancing means hugging and air-kissing are right out. But the events haven’t ended; they’ve just moved online.

For Maggie Cassella, who’s been producing the We’re Funny That Way queer comedy gala since the 90s, the pandemic meant having to completely reinvent her model for 2020. Tonight (Friday June 26), you’ll see how when the We’re Funny That Way Virtual Comedy Special drops at 8 pm on CBC Gem.

In this episode, I’m joined by Maggie and two of her featured comics, Brandon Ash Mohammed and Martha Chaves, to discuss the challenges of making a comedy special without an audience – or a crew, really – and what they’ve discovered about themselves as they figure out the whole virtual comedy thing.

In this episode, I'm joined by Maggie and two of her featured comics, Brandon Ash Mohammed and Martha Chaves, to discuss the challenges of making a comedy special without an audience – or a crew, really – and what they've discovered about themselves as they figure out the whole virtual comedy thing.

