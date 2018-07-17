Brendan Healy named Canadian Stage's new artistic director

× Expand Chris Teel Brendan Healy

Brendan Healy takes over as the new artistic director of Toronto's Canadian Stage, one of the country's largest not-for-profit theatre companies. The Montreal native, previously the artistic director at the queer-friendly Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, takes up this position after the resignation of Matthew Jocelyn in June, reported the Toronto Star earlier today.

Jocelyn was the previous artistic and general director for Canadian Stage and stepped down after nine seasons. An international search for a new A.D., led by the Canadian Stage board and executive team, was then conducted to fill the position.

Healy was the artistic director at Buddies in Bad Times for six seasons, where he directed acclaimed, uncompromising shows like Blasted and Pig. He took a three year break from Toronto to go back to school and get his master’s degree in international arts management. Afterwards he became artistic director at Ottawa’s Magnetic North Theatre Festival, and then the Rose Theatre in Brampton.

Among other awards, Healy was named best director in Toronto as voted by the readers of NOW.

Meanwhile, other theatre companies like Soulpepper are still in search of an artistic director after Albert Schultz stepped down as well as their executive director Leslie Lester. Luminato Festival artistic director Josephine Ridge also suddenly resigned last week.