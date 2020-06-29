Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection

× Expand M-A Lemire

Cirque du Soleil, the Quebec-based circus troupe known globally for its acrobatic stage shows, has filed for creditor protection.

The news comes on the heels of the company's announcement in March that 3,480 employees would be furloughed. All of those employees were terminated permanently today, the company said.

Cirque, which currently sits at $1.23 billion in debt, is seeking protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. The request will be heard in Quebec Superior Court on Tuesday.

The company has also entered into a purchase agreement with some of its existing shareholders, including the Texas-based TPG Capital, China-based firm Fosun and institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (20 per cent). Meanwhile, Quebec-based firm Investissement Quebec will provide the company with a $273-million loan.

Cirque's management said the sponsors' bid includes a plan to rehire most of the terminated workers – business conditions permitting.

In the interim, $54 million in funding has been made available to support the terminated workers and pay outstanding freelance balances. Earlier this month, Cirque employees and artists protested in Montreal over what they said were $1.5 million in outstanding invoices.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, CEO Daniel Lamarre said he was confident that by mid-September, a buyer for the company will be finalized.

"We know, because of the proposal on the table, that the Cirque is saved," he said.

In the meantime, the company says, tickets purchased for upcoming shows will be honoured at a later date.

