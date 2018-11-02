Factory Theatre is bringing an intercultural experience to Toronto

× Expand Alexis McKeown factory spon

There is no doubt that multiculturalism is an essential part of our city and nation’s fabric. With the majority of people living in Toronto identifying as visible minorities, representation of minority communities and stories are imperative to understanding our nation’s history.

That’s where Factory comes in. Founded almost 50 years ago, Factory brings authentic and new Canadian stories to Canadians. With a vision to establish itself as the national centre of intercultural theatre, Factory set out to create a unique experience for Canadian theatre-goers.

The 2018/19 Factory Season, Canada at Your Doorstep, began in October. This exciting new season marks the launch of an innovative presentation series called CrossCurrents Canada, which bring playwrights from vibrant theatre companies across Canada to Toronto.

The four shows that make up this inaugural series have been carefully curated by Factory artistic director, Nina Lee Aquino. As the first female artistic director of colour to run a mid-sized theatre company in Canada, Aquino is dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric of the community. She does so by giving the stage to new and diverse artists who represent the voices of our fellow Canadians – or as she likes to put it, to make theatre that looks like the people you see on the TTC.

This new series demonstrates that Factory Theatre is not just a place for new Toronto theatre, but also a space for showcasing important intercultural and multi-disciplinary work from across the country.

Don’t miss the CrossCurrents Canada Series

The CrossCurrents Canada series starts in November, here is what you can look forward to this coming season:

We Keep Coming Back (November 14 to 25) We Keep Coming Back is a real-life story of a Jewish mother and son who decide to visit their pre-Holocaust familial home in Poland. On their quest to discover their lost history, Michael and Mary find new friends, love, and an unexpectedly vibrant cultural revival. We Keep Coming Back is an intimate and humourous look at how confronting trauma and preconceptions can uncover something beautiful and transformative.

The Tashme Project: The Living Archives (January 29 to February 10, 2019) The Tashme Project chronicles the experiences of the Nisei, second-generation Japanese Canadians. Now in their 70s and 80s, they were children during the Second World War, subjected to Canada’s strict internment laws. The unique memories the Nisei share of their internment and post-war resettlement provides a crucial glimpse into Canada’s shameful wartime past, while offering glimmers of hope for the future.

Bears (February 28 to March 17, 2019) As the prime suspect in a workplace accident, Floyd flees through the Rockies to escape the clutches of the RCMP. On his riveting journey westward to the Pacific, Floyd looks back on his childhood, meets some unlikely companions and undergoes a startling transformation. A love letter to nature and a critique of the devastating consequences of industrial expansion, the multi award-winning Bears is a wild multi-disciplinary adventure.

Angélique (April 3 to 21, 2019) Based on the true story of Marie Joseph Angélique, an enslaved Black woman who was hanged for setting fire to Montréal in 1734, Lorena Gale’s award-winning 1996 classic draws a line from Canada’s relatively unknown past to our contemporary struggles with racism. Combining historical fact with a thrilling live score and an electrifying script, this musical play gives a vibrant account of Canadian Black history beyond the Underground Railroad.