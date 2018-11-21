Monica Esteves joins Canadian Stage as executive director

Monica Esteves is moving to Canadian Stage to become the not-for-profit theatre company’s executive director. Currently the managing director at Crow’s Theatre, she has also worked as producer and general manager at professional women’s theatre Nightwood.

“In the early years of my career, Canadian Stage provided me with generous mentorship and some of my first employment in the performing arts,” says Esteves in a statement. “Returning to Canadian Stage as executive director is an honour that is very meaningful to me.”

Esteves’s appointment fills the void left after Su Hutchinson and Matthew Jocelyn departed from their roles as managing director and artistic director, respectively, in 2017, leaving only executive producer Sherrie Johnson.

Brendan Healy, formerly of Buddies in Bad Times, took on the artistic director role in August. He and Johnson are now joined by Esteves, who will start part-time at Canadian Stage on December 3 as she transitions out of her role at Crow’s.

During her time there, she aided the $12-million development of the company's Leslieville venue Streetcar Crowsnest. She worked with Healy just last year when he directed Ellie Moon’s play about the Jian Ghomeshi allegations, Asking For It, at Crowsnest.

Esteves is joining Canadian Stage as as Healy’s directorial debut for the company, Every Brilliant Thing, gets underway. The one-man show, starting November 27, will star Kristen Thomson, the playwright behind Crow’s Theatre's hit The Wedding Party.

