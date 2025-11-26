‘Take a moment in your day to laugh,’ Jr Lee promises big laughs as The Comedy Fete Tour hits Toronto

What to know Viral comedian Jr Lee is bringing The Comedy Fete Tour to Toronto after fan demand pushed him to add a stop at The Comedy Bar.

The show sold out within minutes, with Lee promising new material alongside his signature Trinidadian and Caribbean-influenced humour.

Lee says the tour focuses on connecting with audiences across Canada, including cities comedians often skip.

Fresh off appearing in Season 2 of The Officer Movers on Crave, he hopes audiences leave his show feeling lighter, freer and ready to laugh.

Comedic icon and social media sensation Jr Lee is bringing his razor-sharp wit and high-energy style to Toronto with The Comedy Fete Tour, and he’s promising a night to remember.

Known for his viral skits, Lee takes over The Comedy Bar on Wednesday night for his standup show alongside fellow comedian Jean Paul.

Although he’s no stranger to Toronto, Lee says this tour is about connecting with audiences across the country.

“We decided we’re gonna go to all the places people don’t usually go,” he told Now Toronto. “So, I did Winnipeg, Edmonton, we’re doing Ottawa.”

He hadn’t planned to include Toronto, but public demand changed his mind. Once the show was added, tickets sold out within minutes.

“That was a surreal feeling, seeing the tickets sell in a day and a half. That was crazy. Usually you have to push a show,” he said.

The sold-out crowd can expect new material, along with the familiar comedic style rooted in his Trinidadian and Caribbean background, always with a twist, as well as everyday scenarios audiences can relate to.

“My comedy is about daily struggles, what you’re going through in your life, like a joke about relationships, so people can understand what I mean,” he said.

Lee shares that relatable humour not only on stage but across his social media channels, including Instagram, where he has more than 300,000 followers.

Despite his viral videos, he says nothing compares to performing live.

“With standup comedy, you can express yourself. You can have fun with the audience. You can interact with them. I think standup is just a freeing vibe,” he said.

Most recently, Lee brought that same energy to Season 2 of The Officer Movers on Crave, a series created by and starring brothers Jae and Trey Richards.

The second season premiered earlier this month and features Lee in a new role.

“It was a lot of fun shooting. You could just be yourself on set,” he said. “They allowed us to be free and creative and add that Trini and Caribbean element to the show.”

It’s one of several projects Lee hopes will leave a lasting impression on fans. As for The Comedy Fete Tour, he hopes audiences walk away not only impressed but lighter and happier.

“I hope people take away from my shows that we can have fun, and you can laugh at things you wouldn’t necessarily laugh at every day, because life is better when you’re laughing,” he said. “Take a moment in your day to laugh.”